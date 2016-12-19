Pocari Sweat’s ‘Dream Team’ almost ready

While other clubs are still busy plotting their next moves, Pocari Sweat is already applying the finishing touches on the “Dream Team” it is forming for the new season of the V-League next year.

Lady Warriors’ team manager Anthony Ty said they are just waiting for their prospects to sign their respective contracts before the team could be presented to the media in the first few weeks of 2017.

So far, they have already secured the commitment of Gyzelle Sy, Melissa Gohing and Myla Pablo, who inked a five-year extension worth P4.8 million on top of a brand-new car as signing bonus.

Pablo’s contract is said to be the most lucrative contract in Philippine volleyball.

On the contrary, one of Pocari Sweat’s marquee players in Michelle Gumabao has yet to decide whether to stay or go. But Ty said almost all of their recruits were already given contracts and it’s just a matter of time before everything would be settled.

We are about to close our recruitment. All new candidates that we plan to get, except that really new one that popped on our radar, have already been offered contracts. We are just waiting for the contracts to get signed.

Ty, however, opted to keep the names under wraps.

We’re waiting for 2017 so we can kick off their introduction through a press conference.

Not going anywhere

Ty and incumbent Generika coach Francis Vicente are said to the architects of Philips Gold in the Philippine Superliga (PSL). But after a pair of third place finishes, the Lady Slammers moved to the V-League and had Pocari Sweat as main sponsor.

Vicente opted to stay in the PSL while the core of Gumabao, Sy, Pablo, Gohing and Desiree Dadang all made the jump to the pioneer league.

The leap of faith paid a handsome reward as the Lady Warriors dominated the V-League, winning the crown in the Open Conference and the Reinforced Conference, respectively, igniting talks that with their power and strength, they can give PSL clubs a run for their money.

Ty, however, stressed that they have no plan of going anywhere.

We don’t have plans of joining other leagues. For as long as I have a say in the team, we are staying put in the V-League.

True enough, Pocari Sweat is already bracing for an all-out war. And with its early preparation, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it dominates V-League anew.