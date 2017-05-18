Pocari Sweat fights for Myla

Shortly after Myla Pablo was stretchered out of the match, Pocari Sweat found an extra motivation to step up its game against Bali Pure in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Center.

The Lady Warriors were down, 0-2, but when they saw Pablo grimacing in pain, the fire in their eyes suddenly went ablaze.

Team captain Gyselle Sy said she told her squad to get the win for Pablo no matter what it takes.

“Kung sino ‘yung nasa loob ng court talagang sinabi ko sa kanila na kunin natin itong panalo na ito para kay Myla.”

And the Lady Warriors greatly responded with a heart-stopping five-set conquest of the Water Defenders 18-25, 21-25, 26-24, 27-25, 15-13.

With that, Sy stressed that it was their fighting heart that led them to an emphatic victory.

“Talagang naglaro ang bawat isa sa amin ng may puso na nagpakita na gusto talaga namin na makuha ‘yung panalo ngayon.”

Fatigue

The presence of foreign reinforcements Edina Selimovic and Michelle Strizak saved the day of the Lady Warriors while top scorer Pablo was out.

Selimovic uncorked 24 points coming off 17 attacks and seven kill blocks to open her PVL debut on a high note while Strizak tallied 16 markers for the Lady Warriors

With such impressive performance, Sy didn’t deny that having them on board helped their local roster to turn the tables.

“Siyempre malaking tulong talaga (imports). Unang-una sa blockings palang at sa mga crucial points talaga maasahan mo sila.”

With six wins in a row, Sy also admitted that most of them are already feeling fatigue.

But they’re all containing the pain.

That’s why this victory is one of the sweetest.

“Medyo may pagod na. Kasi parang isa-isa sa amin parang nararamdaman namin na medyo mabigat na yung pakiramdam eh.”

Still, it was a game won for Myla.