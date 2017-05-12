Pocari getting sweaty over ITC woes

Reigning champion Pocari Sweat shrugged off a rusty start to keep Creamline at the bottom of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Thursday night at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Warriors improved to a 3-2 win-loss slate together with the Power Smashers as they froze the Cool Smashers’ mettle in four sets, 15-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19.

The loaded roster of Pocari Sweat perfectly blended together as it finally rediscovered its winning form.

Unsung heroes in former University of Santo Tomas star Jessey De Leon and Jeanette Panaga have also risen, providing the much-needed boost of confidence and positive momentum for the Lady Warriors.

It was such a sweet victory.

But head coach Rommel Abella bared that there’s still something missing – it is the services of their imports Bosnian Edina Selimovic and American Michelle Strizak, who have been sidelined the entire first round due to lack of international transfer certificates (ITC).

Frustrated

Selimovic and Strizak have been in the country for over a month now to train with the Lady Warriors.

With that, Abella admitted that their absence in the first round greatly affected the complexion of his squad, prompting them to open their campaign with a pair of losses.

“This is the Reinforced Conference so ang mindset namin and nabuo naming plays and strategy is with imports.”

“Kaya ng first few games namin, mababa kami kasi for the past month, puro may import ang ensayo namin. Gulatan lang na walang import na nakalaro.”

“It just so happened na ngayon, gumaganda na ang laro ng team.”

Abella also couldn’t deny that their imports are getting frustrated with the development. But he just keeps on reminding them to be patient as their time will finally come.

“Actually frustrated na sila kasi pumunta sila dito para maglaro and hindi sila makalaro. Pero every training naman sinasabihan ko sila na relax lang tayo, maayos din yan. Nagre-respond naman sila pero syempre di mo maalis ang frustrations.”

Fingers crossed

Aside from Selimovic and Strizak, also affected by the crackdown were Hyapha Amporn and Kannika Thipatchot of Power Smasher, Patcharee Saengmuan of Air Force, Rupia Inck and Naoko Hashimoto of Perlas, Jennyfer Keddy and Jaroensri Bualee of Bali Pure, Laura Schaudt as well as Kuttika Kaewpin of Creamline.

But Abella said all of the teams are just waiting for the ITC to be released by the FIVB.

“As far as we are concerned, matagal na namin prinoseso ang papeles na yun. It’s just that hindi pa napapadala ng FIVB ang ITCs nila. I think sa lahat naman ata ng imports, ganoon kaya wala pang nakakalaro.”

Nonetheless, he was advised by PVL President Ricky Palou and Commissioner Tony Boy Liao that the expected release would be within this week or early next week.

“Ang sabi sa amin, it’s either Friday or Tuesday.”

“They’re working on it kasi noong kausap ko si Sir Ricky at Sir Tony, kausap ni Sir Tony ang sa FIVB, so fingers-crossed. Sana maayos na, if not on Friday, Monday.”