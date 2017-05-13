Perlas cracks Bali Pure’s code

Bali Pure was up two sets to none but Perlas sprung back to life and completed an epic comeback to hand the Water Defenders their first loss in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.
The Lady Spikers improved to a 3-2 mark as they trounced the Water Defenders in five sets 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-12.
With such emphatic victory, Perlas captain Dzi Gervacio said they just wanted to prove what are they capable of after being swept by the reigning champion Pocari Sweat in their previous match.
True enough, Gervacio led the Lady Spikers including Amy Ahomiro, Suzanne Roces, Nicole Tiamzon and Sasa Devanadera to come alive and display maturity inside the court when they were down two sets.
On the other hand, Grethcel Soltones admitted that her squad lack maturity to remain perfect.
The Lady Spikers, who are composed of seasoned veterans, capitalized on their young mind setting.
But Soltones said it’s all over.
All they need to do is to recover – just like how Perlas pull it off against them.