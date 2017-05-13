Perlas cracks Bali Pure’s code

Bali Pure was up two sets to none but Perlas sprung back to life and completed an epic comeback to hand the Water Defenders their first loss in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Spikers improved to a 3-2 mark as they trounced the Water Defenders in five sets 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-12.

With such emphatic victory, Perlas captain Dzi Gervacio said they just wanted to prove what are they capable of after being swept by the reigning champion Pocari Sweat in their previous match.

“Every game is important naman, win or lose.”

“We just wanted to recover from our previous game kasi natalo kami in three sets. We wanted to prove na we worked hard for every game and that we could bounce back.”

True enough, Gervacio led the Lady Spikers including Amy Ahomiro, Suzanne Roces, Nicole Tiamzon and Sasa Devanadera to come alive and display maturity inside the court when they were down two sets.

“Parang diesel nga kami, sobrang tagal bago gumalaw cohesively ‘yung team. It shows na our efforts came in fruition.”

Immature

On the other hand, Grethcel Soltones admitted that her squad lack maturity to remain perfect.

The Lady Spikers, who are composed of seasoned veterans, capitalized on their young mind setting.

“Naging immature kami sa mistakes namin. Kasi every error namin, hindi na kami nakakabawi, which is hindi dapat. Ayun, medyo nadala lang kami doon.”

But Soltones said it’s all over.

All they need to do is to recover – just like how Perlas pull it off against them.

“Tapos na ito. We have to move onto the next game.”