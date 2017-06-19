Patcharee turns joke into reality

Shortly after her Philippine Air Force bombed out of contention in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, Patcharee Saengmuang of Thailand cracked a joke.

She was flashing a naughty grin when she said that she will be returning for another tour of duty anytime soon.

“Sure. Maybe I will play in All-Filipino.”

Few weeks later, that joke turned to reality.

A former National Team captain of the Thai national team, Saengmuang was reportedly set to banner the Power Smashers in the PVL Open Conference starting July 1.

She will be the second foreign player to suit up as Kiwi Amy Ahomiro plays for Perlas.

As per PVL rulings, the 39-year old Saengmuang is allowed to play after securing an Alien Certificate of Residence (ACR) three years ago and has been a resident of the country since 2014.

She will add firepower and maturity to the young and developing Power Smashers, who fell short in their conquest in the Reinforced Conference.

Yes, jokes are half-meant.

But Saengmuang’s friendly banter is no laughing matter.