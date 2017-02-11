Panaga jumps to V-League

The musical chair in Philippine volleyball remains spinning with a former NCAA Most Valuable Player in Jeanette Panaga moving from the Philippine Superliga (PSL) to the rival league.

A day after being reported that she will be joining a new team being formed by her former coach, Sammy Acaylar, Mark Salamat of Virtual Playground called to confirm that Panaga finally decided to suit up for two-time Philippine V-League champion Pocari Sweat.

Salamat, who also handles the career of superstars like Mika Reyes, Carmela Tunay and Johnvic de Guzman, said they already reached an agreement with the Lady Warriors and Panaga would be formally introduced in a press conference next week.

Panaga is regarded as one of the country’s most elite defenders after leading the Lady Blazers to an NCAA title last year.

She suited up for Cignal in the PSL and was reportedly strongly considered to be part of the squad that campaigned in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship in Manila last year.

At least four teams expressed interest in her services; Foton, Generika, F2 Logistics and neophyte Cocolife, which will be bannered by a mixture of former Ateneo and La Salle stars.

But Salamat said they opted to sign with Pocari Sweat to conspire with Myla Pablo, Melissa Gohing and Elaine Kasilag in powering the Lady Warriors to another V-League title.

“After careful deliberation and consultation with the Panaga family, we decided to sign with Pocari Sweat in the Philippine V-League. She will join the Pocari press conference this Thursday.”

Wheeling and dealing

Panaga’s move to the rival league is a mere footnote in what is believed to be a very busy — and dizzying — off-season in local club leagues.

But so far, Petron and Cignal are said to be the biggest winners after acquiring premium talents who are capable of leading them to the PSL All-Filipino Conference title.

The Blaze Spikers acquired Reyes, Tunay, Marivic Meneses, Sisi Rondina and Rhea Dimaculangan on top of the return of Far Eastern University stars Kyle Negrito, Remy Palma and Bernadeth Pons after their UAAP campaign.

The HD Spikers, meanwhile, got the veteran leadership they badly need when they reached an agreement with RC Cola-Army stars Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis and Honey Royse Tubino as well as former Petron middle blocker Maica Morada to join the already rock-solid core of Janine Marciano, Lourdes Patillano, Jheck Dionela, Paneng Mercado and Cherry Vivas.

Not to be outdone, is Generika, which quietly waged a recruiting coup as it added former Foton stalwarts Angeli Araneta, Patty Orendain, Carol Cerveza, Fiola Ceballos and Bia General to its roster.

Cocolife will also be a team to watch out for with former Ateneo stars Denden Lazaro and Therese Gaston joining former La Salle rivals Michele Gumabao and Mika Esperanza while Acaylar’s team reportedly has NCAA stars Lourdes Clemente, Coleen Bravo, Djanel Cheng and Janine Navarro in its lineup.

A league insider said the wheeling and dealing is not yet done.

“We have to understand that Foton and F2 Logistics are very quiet. I believe they are also upgrading their respective rosters.”

PSL will roll out its season-opening Invitational Conference on March 4 at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.