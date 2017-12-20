Pablo remains a Warrior

Myla Pablo will remain part of Pocari Sweat.

Her boyfriend, noted basketball coach Patrick Aquino, clarified that she’s not going anywhere following speculations that at least three Philippine Superliga (PSL) teams are looking to acquire her.

Aquino, who steered National University women’s basketball team to four consecutive University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) title, emphasized that the hard-hitting spiker from Tarlac will honor the remaining four years of her contract with Pocari Sweat in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

“She will still play for Pocari (Sweat) next year.”

Reports have it that Pablo inked a rich contract with the Lady Warriors in December of last year. To sweeten the deal, the Lady Warriors threw in a brand-new car, making her one of the highest-paid volleyball players in the country today.

Speculations

Talks about Pablo returning to PSL has been quietly simmering in social circles of local volleyball community.

It, however, gained traction late Tuesday when the former national women’s volleyball team spiker posted her photo on Twitter donning her old Philips Gold jersey with a very visible PSL logo.

Sideliners believe that this is her subtle way of announcing her possible transfer.

They believe that she still has a spot in the Superliga, especially on teams looking to upgrade their firepower like Foton, Cocolife, Iriga City, Sta. Lucia Realty and Generika-Ayala.

The Tornadoes, for one, will have a dearth at the wing spiker position as star hitter Jaja Santiago will be taking a one-conference leave to play her final year with the Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP.

Also, if ever her transfer pushes through, she would have a golden opportunity to be part of the PSL All-Star Team that will see action in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan next year.

The last time she was in the PSL was in 2015 when she joined Michele Gumabao and imports Bojana Todorovic and Alexis Olgard in leading Philips Gold to a serious run at the Grand Prix title.

The following year, the Lady Slammers moved to the PVL while Gumabao bolted out later to become one of the founding members of Cocolife.

But Aquino simply brushed off these rumors.