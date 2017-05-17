No amount of pain can stop Myla

Despite a recurring back pain and knee injury, Myla Pablo still managed to lead Pocari Sweat to its fifth straight conquest in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The Lady Warriors escaped Perlas in a thrilling five-set battle, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 15-3, Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Pablo was at her best, knocking down 22 kills and four blocks for 26 points while Elaine Kasilag and Jeanette Panaga chipped in 15 points apiece for the two-time champions.

But whenever the former National University star soars for a spike, she was wincing in pain while holding on her knee.

It was such a painful sight.

“Hindi ko na lang iniisip na masakit yung tuhod ko basta maglalaro lang ako kasi kailangan din ako ng team ko.”

“At least nadadala ko yung team ko kahit na alam ko na may iniinda akong sakit.”

In the end, although they didn’t expect the match to go the distance, Pablo remains grateful with how the match turned out.

The important thing is how she keeps her squad afloat despite her health condition.

For her, pain is only temporary.

The joy of winning lasts forever.