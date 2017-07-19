No Alyssa, no problem for Creamline

For the first time, Creamline marched into the war zone without its ace spiker in Alyssa Valdez.

It was a struggle for the Cool Smashers.

However, they were able to pull off a great team effort led by prized playmaker Jia Morado to overcome Valdez’s absence when they survived a tough battle with the Power Smashers 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Morado, a former UAAP Best Setter, orchestrated the balanced scoring for the Cool Smashers as she dished out 62 excellent sets out of 119 attempts.

Pau Soriano and Rosemarie Vargas, on the other hand, delivered 15 points apiece while Coleen Bravo added 13 markers.

Creamline assistant coach Oliver Almadro admitted it took time before they found a way to fill the void left by their captain.

“Siyempre, first time wala si Alyssa, so sa umpisa talaga, you’re looking for your firepower.”

Valdez, arguably the most popular player in the country today, is currently in Japan as she and the rest of the National Team members undergo a 17-day training camp as part of the country’s preparation for the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championships and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

She will miss the Cool Smashers’ last two matches in the preliminaries.

Fortunately, Almadro said his wards are ready to step up their game following Valdez’s absence.

“Along the way, nakikita mo na kung ano ‘yung meron, nakikita na ng team na kailangan ko na trumabaho. So ‘yung resiliency, nandoon. ‘Yun ang pinaka-maganda, and as you can see naman, everybody delivered. ‘Yung binunot sa bench, talagang nag-deliver din, and it’s an all-around effort para sa players.”

“Hindi isang tao, pero everybody delivered.”

Valdez’s talent, without a doubt, is something that is hard to replace.

But with the Cool Smashers’ trust with one another, they showed that they can still go all the way even without their main weapon.

“’Yun ang pinaka-maganda – they are trusting each other, they’re confident to play with each other, and they’re happy playing with each other.”

True enough, all they need to do is work as one solid unit.

“We’re always telling our players na Creamline is not about Alyssa, it’s about the team.”

“We will have to find a way, make the most of what we have.”