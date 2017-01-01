For Fille Cayetano, new year brings new beginning.

After giving birth to a baby girl, Cayetano expressed how excited she is to return to action as she suits up for Pocari Sweat in the Philippine V-League after signing last Dec. 12.

She said she has yet to have proper training, but she’s working hard to get her fighting form back.

Her only serious competition was last Dec. 10 and 11 when she campaigned in a beach volleyball tournament.

I’m so excited to train. Actually, I don’t have any volleyball training, but I’m working out. So far so good. I had fun with my beach volley experience. I gauged myself if I can still compete. I just need more training.

Winning experience

Cayetano will bring her wealth of winning experience to Pocari Sweat.

She was part of the Petron squad that won the 2014 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix before conspiring with Dindin Manabat, Rachel Daquis and Aby Marano in leading the Tri-Activ Spikers to a historic 13-0 sweep of the 2015 PSL All-Filipino Conference.

She also saw action for Petron in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Vietnam before emerging runner-up to Foton in the 2015 PSL Grand Prix. But the charming Cayetano had to take a break after finding out that she’s on the family way for the second time.

She said this time, her focus would be on giving the Lady Warriors another crown.

I will be on career-mode after the break. And besides, I already reached my quota. I already have a boy and a girl (as children).

True enough, the new year brings fresh beginning. And this early, Cayetano is already claiming it.