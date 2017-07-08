Myla takes charge, drops 30

The perfect run of Pocari Sweat was at the peril when Power Smashers came alive from a 0-2 deficit in the third set.

The Lady Warriors could hardly stop the missiles in the attack zone of the Power Smashers until it forced a decider.

Playmaker Gyzelle Sy lost rhythm with spikers Elaine Kasilag and Kai Nepomuceno.

Ace hitter Myla Pablo took charge.

She huddled the squad when it was down 1-4 in the fifth set and ordered Sy to set her the ball since Kasilag and Nepomuceno weren’t effective anymore.

‘‘Kinausap ko si Elaine, si ate Kai at si Gy.”

“Sabi ko, oh Gy kung ayaw nilang paluin ibigay mo sakin lahat ng bola, gagawan ko ng paraan. Sabi ko na lang gagawin ko na lang ang best ko, kung anong makakaya ko basta maipanalo lang ito.”

Pablo didn’t fail Sy and the rest of the Lady Warriors.

She scored three crucial points in the deciding set before Regine Arocha’s service error sealed the match for the Lady Warriors, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 15-11 in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference Saturday night at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Pablo, who was left with no choice but to step up her game, finished with 30 points to keep the reigning champion’s perfect slate. Jeanette Panaga, on the other hand, added 15 markers while Kasilag and Nepomuceno had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

‘’Inisip ko talaga na kailangan kapag lumalamang sila kailangan (lumaban) kami.’’

‘’Mindset ko talaga tulungan ko ang team ko and then kahit pagod na kami hindi namin iniisip na pagod na kami, na aayaw na kami. Hindi (ganoon), ang mindset namin lalaban ka hanggang sa dulo.