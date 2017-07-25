Myla refuses to see the numbers

Pocari Sweat ace hitter Myla Pablo preferred to keep an eye on defending the Lady Warriors’ crown rather than winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) tiara despite the absence of Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez, one of the most explosive players, in the Premier Volleyball League.

The race for the MVP plum is wide open.

Skipper Tots Carlos of the University of the Philippines currently leads the contest with 119 points while Pablo is only five points behind as she tallied a total of 114 markers. On the other hand, Valdez, who will miss the rest of the elimination round, dropped at the third spot with 108 points.

Among these MVP frontrunners, Pablo is expected to surge as Pocari Sweat still has two more games left in the preliminaries against Hair Fairy-Air Force and Bali Pure.

But the former National University star was quick to dismiss the MVP talk.

In fact, she was unaware of it.

“Stats? Alin po?”

She also refused to look at the individual statistical race or think about it.

“Hindi ko talaga tinitignan.”

“Hindi ko rin po (iniisip).”

Pablo reiterated that her ultimate goal is to win the Lady Warriors’ fourth title.

“Ang iniisip ko talaga is hindi (individual) award, gusto ko ‘yung championship — na matulungan ko ‘yung team ko na makuha ‘yung pang-apat namin na championship. Nandoon lang ‘yung mindset ko sa kung anong kailangan ng team ko and ng coaches ko.”

Embracing the role

With a 4-1 win-loss record, Pocari Sweat looks to grab one of the three available seats in the semifinals to continue their title-retention bid.

But, as for Pablo, it takes a complete team effort to achieve such goal.

Since she has been carrying most of the cudgels for the Lady Warriors in terms of offense and defense in the past few games, Pablo bared that she will need the support of her teammates when they enter the crucial stretch of the competition.

She said she couldn’t do it all alone.

“Kailangan talaga may isang taong humawak sa team.”

“Siyempre, hindi kaya ni Mel (Gohing) na dalhin kami kasi libero lang siya. Kailangan kaming open spiker ang gumawa talaga. Palagi kong kinakausap si Elaine (Kasilag) na kailangan ko siya, na hindi ko kayang dalhin ‘yung puntos mag-isa.”

“Nararamdaman ko ‘yung nararamdaman ni Alyssa (Valdez) na dati binubuhat niya ‘yung team. Ito pala ‘yun.”

Pablo also stressed that the Lady Warriors must embrace their roles before the time runs out.

She knows that they no longer have a vocal and driven leader in Michele Gumabao to boost their morale when needed.

All they have by now are themselves.

“Dati may Michele na maboka, na lider talaga. Ngayon kailangan namin akuin talaga (ang role).”