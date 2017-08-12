Myla bags PVL Open Conference MVP

Pocari Sweat ace hitter Myla Pablo emerged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) after leading the repeat-seeking Lady Warriors to the Finals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

The former National University stalwart was also named as the 1st Best Outside Spiker while Gretchel Soltones of Bali Pure pocketed the 2nd Best Outside Spiker citation.

Jeannette Panaga of Pocari Sweat and Risa Sato of Bali Pure claimed the 1st and 2nd Best Middle Blocker awards, respectively.

Philippine Air Force’s Iari Yongco was the Best Opposite Hitter while Creamline’s top playmaker Jia Morado owned the Best Setter plum.

Seasoned libero Melissa Gohing secured her throne as the league’s Best Libero for the second-straight conference.