Mel prepares for tough grind ahead

Pocari Sweat’s Melissa Gohing prepares for an all-out war.
After a grueling stint in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, Gohing and the rest of the Lady Warriors went to the beautiful island of Boracay to take a breather.
But few days later, she returned to the gym and ground herself to develop her muscles and gain extra weight in preparation for the upcoming tourney.
Last conference, sideliners criticized the many-time Best Libero for gaining weight. But what they didn’t notice was that at the latter part of the tourney, Gohing was reduced to her old skinny form.
The former De La Salle star said she wants to assure that she can still catch-up with the built and aggressiveness, especially of the youngsters playing in the league through being extra fit.
Gohing knows she’s not getting any younger.
She has to maintain proper conditioning very badly.