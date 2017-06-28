Mel prepares for tough grind ahead

Pocari Sweat’s Melissa Gohing prepares for an all-out war.

After a grueling stint in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, Gohing and the rest of the Lady Warriors went to the beautiful island of Boracay to take a breather.

“People need to unwind after a stressful season.”

But few days later, she returned to the gym and ground herself to develop her muscles and gain extra weight in preparation for the upcoming tourney.

“Actually, plano ko talaga kasi July 1 na agad ang start (of the conference), nagpahinga ako ng one week para makapag-recover sa mga injuries ko then balik kayod ako.”

Last conference, sideliners criticized the many-time Best Libero for gaining weight. But what they didn’t notice was that at the latter part of the tourney, Gohing was reduced to her old skinny form.

“Magpapalaki ako ulit kasi nasunog ako eh.”

The former De La Salle star said she wants to assure that she can still catch-up with the built and aggressiveness, especially of the youngsters playing in the league through being extra fit.

“Nagtataka ‘yung mga tao kung bakit nagpalaki ako pero tingnan mo naubos din ako last season. Kasi ganoon naman talaga yun eh if it’s a long season, ganoon talaga pag pros (league).”

“Una magpalaki ka para hindi ka masunog in the end so ‘yun ‘yung gagawin ko. Idi-develop ko ulit yung mga muscles ko para naman tumagal ako sa next conference.”

Gohing knows she’s not getting any younger.

She has to maintain proper conditioning very badly.

“Alam mo na tumatanda na dapat mas doble ‘yung kayod kapag tumatanda kana kasi ang dami mga bata ngayon.”