LVPI’s ‘small request’ to Alyssa

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) welcomes the possibility of Alyssa Valdez suiting up for a Thai club in the tough Thailand Volleyball League.

LVPI president Joey Romasanta confirmed that they have already received a letter from 3BB Nokhonnont requesting for the transfer of the former Ateneo star from January 15 to March 31.

No less than 3BB Nokhonnont team manager Parawee Hoisang who requested her transfer and stipulated the compensation package Valdez is about to get for her 75-day tour of duty.

The Thai club would cover Valdez’s round trip ticket as well as accommodation and meal allowance in Bangkok. She is expected to fly on January 15 for a workout before making her debut on January 29 against King-Bangkok.

But before she could pack her bags, Romasanta has a small request to Valdez.