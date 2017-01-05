LVPI’s ‘small request’ to Alyssa

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) welcomes the possibility of Alyssa Valdez suiting up for a Thai club in the tough Thailand Volleyball League.
LVPI president Joey Romasanta confirmed that they have already received a letter from 3BB Nokhonnont requesting for the transfer of the former Ateneo star from January 15 to March 31.
No less than 3BB Nokhonnont team manager Parawee Hoisang who requested her transfer and stipulated the compensation package Valdez is about to get for her 75-day tour of duty.
The Thai club would cover Valdez’s round trip ticket as well as accommodation and meal allowance in Bangkok. She is expected to fly on January 15 for a workout before making her debut on January 29 against King-Bangkok.
But before she could pack her bags, Romasanta has a small request to Valdez.
Although hiring Thai imports is nothing new for Filipinos, Romasanta admitted that sending a local player to Thailand is an entirely different thing.
Aside from Valdez, also being eyed are Jaja Santiago of Foton, Jovelyn Gonzaga of RC Cola-Army and Kim Fajardo and Aby Marano of F2 Logistics.
Thai volleyball executives, however, has yet to formally reached out to LVPI about their possible transfer as they are strongly being considered to compete in the Thai-Denmark Super League in March while Valdez will be tapped for a tournament that starts in two week’s time.
Romasanta said he expects Thai volleyball authorities to observe the same protocol as they did with Valdez when they formally invite other local stars around March.
I heard the Thais are serious in tapping other Filipina players. So we have to carefully study the transfer process starting with Alyssa’s case.