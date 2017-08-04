LVPI allows Valdez to play in PVL

In the spirit of fairness and commitment, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) will be allowing national team member Alyssa Valdez to see action in the crucial stretch of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

LVPI acting president Peter Cayco said they allowed Valdez to suit up in the PVL after her club – Creamline – sent them a letter citing the need to have Valdez in its lineup in the semifinals of the PVL this Saturday.

Creamline is under Rebisco — the chief sponsor of the national squad that will compete in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

In its letter obtained by Volleyverse, the Rebisco management stressed that its commitment to Philippine volleyball is rock-solid. In fact, it bankrolled the campaign of the Rebisco-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Manila squad in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan as well as the national team’s 17-day training camp in Japan.

Aside from that, it sacrificed three games without its star player in Valdez, who was allowed to join the Nationals in the Japan camp.

“At this point, we believe we have left no room for doubt on our commitment to and support for the national team.”

The Rebisco management said they are instructing Valdez to attend their practices and suit up in the Cool Smashers’ matches on Aug. 5, 6 and 12.

“We do not think that three game days are too much to ask from the LVPI for the services of our player, especially since she will continue to practice with the NT and participate in the AVC, which will start on Aug. 9.”

Valdez’s case of playing in an international tourney while suiting up in a club league is nothing new.

Last year, Jaja Santiago had to rush from Foton’s campaign in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship to see action for her university team, National University, in the Shakey’s V-League.

Common ground

Cayco said they fully appreciate the support thrown by Rebisco to Philippine volleyball so it was easy for them to allow Valdez to join the Cool Smashers.

“It’s a win-win solution.”

“Rebisco is a staunch supporter of Philippine volleyball so we might as well repay that kindness by allowing its top player to play for her club.”

Cayco, however, emphasized that Valdez still has to be quartered at Orchid Hotel and Crimson Hotel in the duration of the Asian Seniors.

She also has to sit down with head coach Francis Vicente to discuss her practice and competition schedule with Creamline and the national squad.

“Allowing her to suit up for Creamline doesn’t mean that we won’t be fair to 13 other players on the team.”

“She still has to train and join the team in its hotel. Si coach Francis na bahala sa schedule nya. They have to sit down and discuss it.”

The Nationals will kick off their campaign against Hongkong on Aug. 9 at the Alonte Sports Center in Binan City.