Lady Falcons take ‘social media diet’

If you are wondering why the Lady Falcons are taking a break from social media.

Well, it’s a tall order from Adamson University head coach Airess Padda.

The California-native mentor cut down the social media activities of her wards to turn their focus in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference in preparation for the UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament next year.

Fortunately, the Lady Falcons led by team captain Jema Galanza have been responding very well.

They are, in fact, the only unscathed team in Group B with a perfect 2-0 record.

However, despite having a promising start, there was still no trace of celebration on Padda’s eyes.

For her, the job is not yet done.

She said her squad still need to work on its consistency as a long, grueling journey back to the glory days kick-off.

“It’s really coming to start together.” “I want to win all the games but my team is still inconsistent.” “One practice they’re on fire, the next they’re not.”

Padda added that taking a break from social media is only a small sacrifice to get closer to the goal.

“I hope that they’ll see the difference of taking away social media into their lives.” “They have so much other things to focus on like working on their grades and spending a lot of time together.”

Adamson’s social media diet is effective until October 15.