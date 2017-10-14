Lady Chiefs salvage bronze

Arellano University salvaged the bronze medal with a 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 31-29 victory over Adamson University in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Chiefs, who fought without skipper Jovielyn Prado due to an injured right knee, capitalized on the Lady Falcons’ 39 errors and sluggish floor defense to complete a best-of-three series sweep.

The reigning NCAA champions drew first blood, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14, Wednesday.

Regine Arocha, the 2nd Best Outside Spiker of the league, took charge for the Legarda-based squad as she finished with 19 points anchored by 16 kills and three aces on top of 17 excellent receptions and 10 digs. Andrea Marzan and Necole Ebuen had 14 and 10 markers, respectively.

A solid block by Marzan over Bernadette Flora sealed the bronze for Arellano.

Flora posted a tournament-high 26 points off 23 kills, a kill block and a pair of service aces for Adamson.

Eli Soyud, who missed the first set action, scored 13 points while Chiara Permentilla tallied 12 for the Lady Falcons.