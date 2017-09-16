Lady Bulldogs weather a storm

Saturday, 16 Sep 2017
Nads Ong - @nadineisreal
Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

National University kept its perfect record intact when it outclassed Far Eastern University in four sets 22-25, 28-26, 29-27, 25-22 in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

But the Lady Tamaraws didn’t just roll over and die.

They traded blows with the Lady Bulldogs from start to finish.

However, the defending champions came in much-prepared against them.

Head coach Babes Castillo said he reminded his wards to brace themselves in a match billed as a preview of the upcoming UAAP wars.

He is no stranger of FEU strength that is why he made sure to be safe than sorry.

“FEU is a very systematic and strong team so talagang we’re expecting (a good fight).”

“Sabi ko nga sa mga bata let’s brace for a storm kasi ang FEU, malakas ‘yan.”

Fortunately, the Lady Bulldogs responded very well.

6-foot-5 skipper Santiago nailed 26 points off 22 attacks, a block and three service aces while the much-improved Urdas delivered 15 markers. Defense specialist Gayle Valdez was also impressive as she tallied 13 digs and 10 receptions.

With the win, the Lady Bulldogs inched closer to clinching at least a semifinals berth playoff while the Lady Tamaraws now shared an identical 2-1 record with Ateneo in Group A.

