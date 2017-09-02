Jia stays with Lady Eagles’ side

Jia Morado is not leaving the Lady Eagles just yet.

She was there when Ateneo de Manila University opened its Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference campaign on a winning-note over Jose Rizal University Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

But, this time, she didn’t come in to play.

The former star setter of the Lady Eagles, who previously announced that she will no longer use her fifth and final playing year with the Katipunan-based squad, was only on the sidelines — seated as the new deputy of head coach Tai Bundit.

Morado, however, said that she will be sitting as an assistant coach of Ateneo de Manila only for this conference.

“Siguro coach Tai (Bundit) thought na okay lang na mag-assistant coach ako kasi I was in the court with them once and I know ‘yung ibang situations and maybe I can give useful input naman kapag kailangan nila or kapag nara-rattle sila but I know naman they can handle themselves.”

New role

The UAAP Season 77 Best Setter admitted that she is still adjusting to her new role.

In fact, she only got the job a few days ago.

“Si coach Tai gusto niya (mag-assistant coach ako) tapos ‘yung (athletics) office din tinanong ako, kasi nakiki-training din ako sa kanila kapag wala akong ginagawa. Tinuturuan ko ‘yung setters, so ayun sabi nila gusto mo ba ma-try na mag-assistant coach and I said yes wala naman akong ginagawa.”

Morado, for one, said calling the shots for her former teammates feels odd.

So, she asked for one favor — not to be called as ‘coach’.

“Weird eh, Jia pa rin (tawag nila sa akin).” “Ayaw ko naman na coach, hindi rin ako sasagot kapag coach itatawag nila sa akin.”

It wasn’t the first time that Ateneo tapped a former player to call the shots for the Lady Eagles.

Alyssa Valdez also served as an assistant coach of Bundit in the 12th V-League Collegiate Conference last year.

In the end, Morado made it clear that she wouldn’t be returning for her final tour of duty with Ateneo.

But she will stay with the Lady Eagles side until they recover and soar higher.