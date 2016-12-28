Jessey returns, joins Pocari

Pocari Sweat introduced Jessey de Leon as its latest addition to the powerhouse team it is forming to defend its title in the Philippine V-League (PVL) next year.

De Leon, the former University of Santo Tomas star, returns to volleyball after announcing that she would take a break to focus on her architecture career.

The 22 year-old middle blocker also suited up for RC Cola-Army and helped the Lady Troopers win a bronze medal in 2016 Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference early this year.

Pocari Sweat team manager Atty. Anthony Ty told Volleyverse that being a University of Santo Tomas alumna makes De Leon a perfect fit aside from her fearless character inside the court.

Jessey had a storied career and yet is still very young. Since she will be our very first UST player, she will add a lot to our already eclectic team culture. I personally can’t wait to see her hit the floor in 2017 and show all the PVL fans her UST pedigree.

De Leon will join newly-signed Lady Warriors Myla Pablo, Gyzelle Sy, Melissa Gohing, Elaine Kasilag, Desiree Dadang and Fille Cainglet-Cayetano while skipper Michele Gumabao remains undecided about her comeback.

Pocari Sweat has yet to complete its team, but this early, it’s already showing its seriousness to erect a dynasty.