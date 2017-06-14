Jasmine gives Roger Father’s Day gift

Finally.

After several attempts, Jasmine Nabor formally earned the prestigious Best Setter award in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

It was a magical moment.

The 18-year old Nabor dominated other veteran playmakers like Jem Ferrer of Perlas, Gyzelle Sy of Pocari Sweat and Wendy Semana of Philippine Air Force.

She couldn’t believe that sacrificing her old role in high school would reward her with something big.

“Sobrang saya.”

“Ang sarap sa feeling kasi parang lahat ng mga pinaghirapan ko sobrang worth it.”

It was former National University (NU) coach Roger Gorayeb who converted the Tarlac-native to a playmaker following the departure of Ivy Perez and Rica Diolan.

At first, Nabor struggled.

But now, she is regarded as one of the deadliest attacking setters in the country that could turn the UAAP into her playground, especially now that top setters Jia Morado and Kim Fajardo kissed collegiate level goodbye.

With the recognition, Nabor hopes that her second father in Gorayeb is proud of her.

It is a perfect Father’s Day gift.

“Ngayon napatunayan ko na kay Coach Roger na hindi siya nagkamali na gawin akong setter kaya sana proud siya sa akin.”

It would be her greatest gift for him for the trust and being patient on her, most especially during rough times.

Nabor, however, said it doesn’t end from there.

She still has to lead BaliPure to its first-ever title in the PVL after forcing a rubber match against reigning champion Pocari Sweat.

Bali Pure, a squad composed of stars from NU and San Sebastian College, vowed to give Gorayeb the best present ever after falling short in their respective leagues.

“Sa last game na ‘yun kailangan maibigay na namin kung ano yung gusto namin ibigay sa kanya (Gorayeb) for all his sacrifices para sa amin, sa NU and sa Baste kasi hindi naging maganda ‘yung kinalabasan ng performances namin sa mga liga namin.”

“Kaya iaalay talaga namin ang naging journey namin dito para sa kanya (Gorayeb).”

If that happens, Gorayeb’s Father’s Day celebration would definitely be special.