Jaja stands tall

National University star Jaja Santiago stood tall when she was hailed as the first Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The 6-foot-5 Cavite-native, who led the Sampaloc-based squad perfect run to the finals, averaged 14.4 points with a 40.82% success rate in attacks.

Aside from Santiago, Lady Bulldogs Risa Sato and Gayle Valdez also won the 2nd Best Middle Blocker and Best Libero awards, respectively.

Jeanette Villareal of Far Eastern University was named 1st Best Middle Blocker while teammate Toni Rose Basas emerged as the Best Opposite Spiker.

Bronze medalists Regine Arocha and Rhea Ramirez of Arellano University claimed 2nd Best Outside Spiker and Best Setter, respectively.

Adamson University ace Eli Soyud was the 1st Best Open Spiker.