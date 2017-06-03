ITC woes frustrate Rivers

Krystal Rivers, Pocari Sweat’s latest import, flew all the way from the United States to reinforce the Lady Warriors in their title-retention bid in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

With Bosnian Edina Selimovic out for the rest of the conference due to torn hamstring, the Lady Warriors were still able to sweep the quarterfinals with only one import in Michelle Strizak.

The 2016 University of Alabama Conference Player of the Year, Rivers, is already in town to replace Selimovic in time for the quarterfinals.

Unfortunately, Pocari Sweat has yet to access its account in the FIVB system to register Rivers and secure her ITC (international transfer certificate), that will serve as her ticket to see action in the local league.

With that, she was left with no choice but spend her time watching from the sidelines while the management is trying to figure out how to get her on board as soon as possible.

The 23-year old Rivers, for one, couldn’t hide her frustrations with the development.

“It’s pretty frustrating.”

But she said there’s nothing she can do aside from helping the Lady Warriors in their tough grind in training and cheer for them during games while waiting for her ITC.

“I came here expecting to play, and I’m not able to. But you know, I just train and do everything I can to just help the team. If I’m able to play, then I’m able to play. But I’m still able to help the team in training.”

“I really wanna play. But I will do everything I can, if I can’t play, to help them in practice, and really cheer for them when they’re playing.”

And after Pocari Sweat came up with a sweet sweep of Perlas in the quarterfinals, it will face second seed Power Smashers in the best-of-three semifinals Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

And by that time, Rivers hopes that she will be there — not to cheer — but to play her heart out.

“Hopefully, I’ll be out there playing.”