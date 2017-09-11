Is Gorayeb ready to face NU?

Roger Gorayeb and the Lady Bulldogs have yet to move on.

The seasoned mentor, who steered the National University to win its second-straight title in the V-League last year, is still not ready to face his former team from the other side of the court.

He told Volleyverse that he wouldn’t be on the sidelines of San Sebastian College-Recoletos when it collides with his former wards in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference.

“Hindi pa ako ready na makalaban sila.”

The Lady Bulldogs (1-0) gun for a slice of Group A lead while the Lady Stags, who share an identical 1-1 slate with Ateneo, aim to stay alive Monday at FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Favor

After completing his two-year contract, Gorayeb and the Lady Bulldogs went on their separate ways following a painful ending in 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament early this year.

Babes Castillo, who led NU high school girls team to a UAAP three-peat, assumed the post when Gorayeb tendered his courtesy resignation after the Lady Bulldogs missed a Final Four spot anew.

According to Gorayeb, the Lady Bulldogs also feel the same way with the situation.

So he did them a favor.

“Nakausap ko sila at sabi nila ‘Coach, parang hindi pa namin kayang makalaban ka.’ Sabi ko naman sa kanila ‘hindi ko rin kayang makita na ginugulpi niyo ako from the other side of the court.’” “Ayoko rin naman maapektuhan ang laro nila dahil very close din talaga ako sa mga bata. Masyado kaming maraming pinagsamahan na talagang nag-build din ng magandang relationship at friendship.”

The Lady Stags, on the other hand, understand where both sides are coming from.

Clint Malazo will call the shots for San Sebastian as they square off with the Lady Bulldogs.

Former Lady Stags in Kat Villegas will also be there along with three-time NCAA Most Valuable Player Grethcel Soltones.

“Sinabi ko naman agad sa mga players ko sa Baste ito. Madali naman kausap ang mga bata.”

In the end, Gorayeb hopes that his squad could maximize their experiences in the league as they gear up for the NCAA.