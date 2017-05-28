Injured Myla vows to deliver

With top local hitter Myla Pablo back on board, reigning champion Pocari Sweat returned to its old, winning form in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

But it will still be an uphill climb for them.

Darkhorse Philippine Air Force gave them a hard time before surviving a heart-stopping five-set conquest 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 15-10 in the opener of the quarterfinals Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

American import Michelle Strizak had the support of returning Pablo in pacing the assault for Pocari Sweat.

They combined a total of 52 points highlighted by 47 attacks to open their quaterfinals bid on a high note.

It was a sweet victory for the Lady Warriors after suffering a two-game slide that greatly hurt their chances in securing a spot in the semifinals.

Tough road

A former Most Valuable Player, Pablo bared that her 28-point explosion was just a result of excitement after sitting out for two crucial games due to a recurring back spasm.

“Na-excite lang ako maglaro kasi ‘yun nga first game ko ulit na maglaro after ma-injury.”

But this time, Pablo has no time to think about her injury.

She knows that the defending champion squad needs her fighting heart more than anything else, knowing that it is their dear crown at sake.

“Hindi ko na lang iniisip ‘yung injury ko basta maglaro lang ako para sa team ko.”

With all the team peaking at the right time, Pablo is also aware that she and the Lady Warriors would have to take the tougher road ahead to defend their throne.

And that’s why even with such convincing win over the Lady Jet Spikers, the Lady Warriors are not jumping into the big picture yet.

They wanted to take each challenge one at a time.

“Hindi namin agad iniisip ang semis kasi may two games pa kaming mabigat. Kita mo naman makakalaban namin, Diyos ko, pukpukan na naman ito.”

Pablo, for one, still vowed to keep the fight for the Lady Warriors to clinch a semis berth and keep the crown on their heads.

“Patayan na talaga ‘yan kasi kailangan mong manalo para makapasok sa semis.”