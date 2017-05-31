Inck ready to give Rivers rude welcome

Perlas kept its semifinals hopes alive when it ripped Philippine Air Force in five sets, 24-26, 25-15, 26-28, 25-20, 15-8, in the quarterfinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference late Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Spikers didn’t just roll over and die.

Brazilian reinforcement Rupia Inck was at the helm, finishing with 30 points anchored on 25 attacks, two blocks and three aces to deny the Lady Jet Spikers of an important victory.

Former University of the Philippines standout Kathy Bersola and skipper Dzi Gervacio, on the other hand, contributed 15 and 12 markers for Perlas, respectively.

With the hard-earned win, the Spikers are now sharing an identical 1-1 win-loss mark with Creamline while their victim fell to 0-2 and could end up packing.

Perlas, however, still needs to earn a convincing win over reigning titlist Pocari Sweat on Thursday to bolster its semis bid.

The Lady Warriors are looking forward to close out the round-robin quarterfinals perfectly.

And with Bosnian import Edina Selimovic out for the rest of the conference, they are expecting to field American reinforcement Krystal Rivers if she would secure her international transfer certificate (ITC) on time.

But despite such development, Inck said they won’t easily surrender.

If Rivers makes it, the Spikers vowed to spoil her debut in the PVL just to stay alive.

“If we’re thinking too much if she’s playing or not we’re not going to do our own job.”

“So if she comes, we’ll just block her and hit her, we don’t care, we just need to go out and play – that’s our focus now.”

In the end, Inck said they will always be geared up no matter what, no matter who blocks their way.

“This league is really unpredictable, you can expect anything from anyone. (But) we’re always ready.”