Hot start for FEU

The new-look Far Eastern University (FEU) went off a hot start.

Led by returning head coach George Pascua, the Lady Tamaraws opened their campaign on a sizzling note after sweeping the rebuilding San Sebastian College-Recoletos 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Skipper Bernadeth Pons led the charge for FEU as she finished with 13 points on top of 10 excellent digs.

Toni Rose Basas added 11 markers while Celine Domingo and Jeanette Villareal combined for 17 points.

On the other hand, Nikka Dalisay, was the lone bright spot for the Lady Stags with 10 points.

So far, so good

With the win, the Lady Tamaraws share a lead with Ateneo de Manila University in Group A.

Pascua, who came in as a replacement of Shaq delos Santos three months ago, gave his wards a passing mark in their first step back to the throne but he stressed that they are yet to reach their maximum potential.

“Ayun, so far so good.” “Sabi ko nga sa kanila kailangan namin umpisahan ng maganda para matapos namin ng maganda and then ilabas (nila) ang maximum potential nila sa game.”

The seasoned mentor knows that it’s still a long way to go.

But, as early as this stage, he revealed that the ultimate goal of the Lady Tamaraws is to reclaim their lost pride and glory.