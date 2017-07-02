Great start for Pocari Sweat

Unlike in the previous conferences, Pocari Sweat opened its bid on a winning-note when it turned back the University of the Philippines in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

It was a great start for the Lady Warriors.

Despite being stunned with the aggressiveness of the young Lady Maroons in the opening set, they still found a way to escape in four sets, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21.

One of Pocari Sweat’s leaders Melissa Gohing, who manned the squad’s defensive end to perfection, said they were reminded by new head coach Rico De Guzman to open their bid on a high note.

“Ni-remind kami ni coach before the game na, ‘guys let’s start good. Let’s prove them wrong na hindi tayo laging talo sa first game. Let’s prove ourselves.'”

And the Lady Warriors didn’t fail as they were able to reward him with the win.

They pulled off a collective effort to join opening-day winners Creamline and Hair Fairy-Air Force at the top of the standings.

Gohing, however, said the Lady Warriors can’t afford to make any mistakes in this short but highly competitive tourney.

She added that the squad targets to win as many games as it can in the single round robin elimination.

“It’s a one round robin format so ang mentality namin ay every game counts. Pwede kang ma-out dalawang talo pa lang so kailangan namin i-sweep, if kaya namin.”

A many-time Best Libero, Gohing, stressed that her team will surely do everything in order to retain the crown.

“Gagawin namin lahat para manalo”