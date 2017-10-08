Final Four post match analysis: AdU vs FEU Game 2

It was for the fans.

The Lady Tams avenged their Game 1 loss handing the Lady Falcons their first defeat in the PVL Collegiate Conference in a tight and gruelling five set match, 21 -25, 27-25, 25 -20, 23-25, 15-11 last Saturday at the San Juan Arena to drag the series to a winner takes all match on Monday.

FEU needed to dig deep in their bench before their unsung hero, Czarina Carandang, who had her breakout game with 20 points, anchoring 15 attacks, 3 kill blocks and a pair of service aces.

Adamson on the other hand, missing skipper Jema Galanza to an injury and Uy and Flora to the UAAP beach volleyball competition, were banking on Permentilla and Soyud’s prowess, that had looked like to sweep the series before succumbing to crucial errors in the fifth set.

Now that it’s all square, who can advance and take the last seat in the Finals? Let’s take a look

Mantra: Fewer errors

X Factor: Tempiatura – Ponce tandem

Key Player: Eli Soyud

Statistics

Individual Points: Soyud (20) , Permentilla (20), Roque (12), Dacoron (12), Perez (11), Emnas (1), Igao (0), Pinar (0), Ponce (1/L), Tempiatura (L)

Sets: 29.95% excellent sets

Offense: 29.19 % attack

Defense: Digs – 49.12% & Receives – 39.8%

Errors: 8.6 PPS

What went wrong?

In the first two sets, Adamson looked like a well–oiled machine hammering spikes in all rotations as they danced to the tempo of their playmaker, Emnas. Then came the third set where they started committing crucial errors across the court which escalated to the point that by the fifth set they had given away 43 points.

“You cannot win the set and the match if you are giving out 11 errors” exclaimed Coach Padda in one of their timeouts.

The firepower, the decision making, and the swag is all there, so all they have to do is to lessen their errors to overcome the Lady Tamaraws.

Mantra: Better play-making

X Factor: Negrito – Cayuna

Key Player: ChinChin Basas

Statistics

Individual Points: Carandang (20), Basas (16), Villareal (10), Domingo (8), Malabanan (8), Cayuna (1), Negrito (5), Agudo (0), Guino-o (0), Hernandez (0), Duremdes (L)

Sets: 22.86% excellent sets

Offense: 24.64 % attack percentage

Defense: Digs – 36.72% & Receives – 49.01%

Errors: 5.8 PPS

What went right?

Missing Pons and Atienza’s services, the Lady Tams produced a consistently inconsistent game.

They seemed to be in disarray & unsure of how to solve the Adamson enigma, before Coach George restored sanity by putting in Cayuna and Carandang. Showing glimpses of the future, Czarina Carandang shouldered most of the scoring chores and fired up the team with echoes of the effect of Palma during her stay.

Should they want another showdown with their bitter rivals, NU in the PVL finals, they need to take note of the following: support Basas in the scoring chores; bombard Adamson with sharp serves to disrupt their intricate plays; and show their veteran form.

Fearless forecast: Who will take the Final Slot?

Probability of winning: AdU (45%) FEU (55%).

I would certainly love to watch either FEU or AdU in the Finals for they have both the all ingredients of what a super team should have – a decent libero, a quick thinking playmaker and a depth of talent of wingers and blockers to deliver prolific scores.

FEU has its veteran leaders and exceptional scorers while Adamson has the spring of youth and athleticism which makes the series decider a must watch match.

How about you? Who do you think will win this do or die match? Why not let us know on Facebook or Twitter?