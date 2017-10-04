The Final Four: NU Lady Bulldogs vs. AU Lady Chiefs

Coming from different leagues, NU and AU will clash this today in a bid to grab the first win in the best of three game series of the semis. Will the reigning V-League Champs retain its crown or will the NCAA Champs extend their winning form to the semi – pro ranks. Let’s look at the match up.

Mantra to win: Better first balls

X – Factor: Gayle Valdez

Key Player: Jaja Santiago

The NU Lady Bulldogs are no doubt the fan favorites coming into the Finals. They are armed with experienced players from both semi pro ranks and international tourneys spearheaded by Jaja Santiago firing on all cylinders. Can Jaja alone elevate them to higher grounds?

Team Statistics

Spiking: #1

Blocking: #6

Serving: #3

Digging: #10

Setting: #2

Receiving: #7

NU’s Survival Kit

NU is not just Jaja

Let’s admit it Jaja Santiago is one of the best players in Philippine’s volleyball right now. The towering 6’5’’ skipper can play multiple positions and can detonate heavy spikes when given sets of the right height – whether in the Middle, Opposite, Open or even back row postions. However, if Nabor exclusively goes to Jaja, then the opponents can easily scout and block her.

Trust Valdez

The whole team can unload heavy bombs, link intricate plays and keep the opponents guessing, but only if they have better first ball. Since the departure of Bea, NU has had a hard time filling the gap that she left, interchanging Valdez and Chavez to man the backline. In fact there was an instance where Coach Roger decided not to use any libero at all! In order for them to win Game 1, they need to trust Gayle in the backline.

AU Lady Chiefs (4 – 1)

Mantra to win: Better blocking

X-Factor: Rhea Ramirez

Key Player: Jovie Prado

The reigning NCAA champs proved to everyone that they can stand toe to toe with the best UAAP teams. Labled as the underdogs in this series, can they pull off an as they did to San Sebastian in the NCAA Finals?

Team Statistics

Spiking: #2

Blocking: #8

Serving: #4

Digging: #4

Setting: #1

Receiving: #5

AU’s Survival Kit

In Rhea, we trust

She may be overshadowed by the other setters in the league, but Rhea is silently effective. She averages 11.47 sets/set; the first in the league. AU must consistently feed Rhea with decent first balls so that she can weave her magic and let the Lady Bulldogs’ Jaja and Risa keep guessing on who to block.

Jovie and Regine must bring their A game

The two scoring machines of Arellana – Prado and Arocha are ranked 2 and 5 in scoring & ranked 2 and 9 in spiking respectively. In order for them to overcome the Lady Bulldogs, these two must produce significant numbers in order for the Lady Chiefs to keep up.

My Prediction

Clearly the underdogs in this match are the Lady Chiefs. Yet, they are not new to the Cinderella story as they’ve overcome the odds in the NCAA, beating SSC-R in the finals. Can they replicate the same story in Game 1 or will Jaja and the NU Bulldogs bite their way to the finals?

I am going with NU in 4 sets in the first game.

