FEU wallops undermanned Ateneo

Far Eastern University (FEU) retained its perfect record when it walloped Ateneo de Manila in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Tamaraws dismantled the Lady Eagles in four sets 17-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14.

With the win, they emerged on top of Pool A while Ateneo dropped to a 1-1 win-loss record.

Skipper Bernadeth Pons led the charge for FEU as she tallied a triple double performance with 16 points, 17 digs and 14 receptions. Chin-chin Basas added 15 while Jeanette Villareal had 13 markers.

Jho Maraguinot and Kat Tolentino pumped in 16 and 13 points for Ateneo, respectively.

The Lady Eagles marched into the war zone without skipper Bea De Leon, who attended an immersion; Maddie Madayag, who has an ankle sprain; and Ana Gopico, who nurses a hamstring injury.

They also lost Kim Gequillana late in the match after she went down in pain after a bad fall.