Déjà Vu for Jasmine

They say déjà vu is one of the weirdest things that could happen to an individual as it can boggle the mind.

But not for National University playmaker Jasmine Nabor.

On Saturday night, Nabor excellently orchestrated the Lady Bulldogs’ offense when they crushed Far Eastern University 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 25-16 in Game 2 of their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference best-of-three finals series, to complete a tournament sweep at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

With that, they collected another Collegiate Conference title after winning V-League’s last two crowns in 2015 and 2016.

Nabor, for one, shone the brightest after tossing 45 excellent sets and scoring six points in the title clincher. She ran away with the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) award despite losing the Best Setter plum to Rhea Ramirez of Arellano.

It was, however, a completely familiar event for the Tarlac native as the same thing happened September last year when another lady in blue and white jersey — Jia Morado earned the citation during the 13th V-League Collegiate Conference where Nabor was eventually hailed Finals MVP after the Lady Bulldogs swept the Lady Eagles in the Finals.

Likewise, Nabor reiterated that she doesn’t mind being Best Setter as long as her squad wins the most prestigious trophy.

“Okay lang naman po na hindi ko nakuha ang Best Setter.” “Paulit-ulit ko pong sinasabi na okay lang po na walang individual award basta makuha po namin itong championship ulit.”

Thankful

During the awarding rites, the unassuming Nabor turned emotional when she received the Finals MVP award.

“Hindi ko po ini-expect na ako po (ang Finals MVP).” “Kasi sobrang sarap po sa feeling na champion kami tapos may award pa po akong nakuha.”

Nabor also credited her teammates and coaches for the recognition.

She said she couldn’t have won it without them.

“Sobrang thankful po talaga ako, ‘yun nga po gaya ng sinabi ni Ate Ja (Santiago) na parang kung hindi rin naman po dahil sa kanila ‘di ko rin po makukuha ang dapat kong makuha and sa mga coaches ko po na naniniwala po ako sa mga tinuturo po nila every training.”

In the end, experiencing déjà vu all over again may only remind Nabor that she’s in the right place, right time.

The future looks bright.