Dani eager to prove herself

After riding the bench in Ateneo de Manila University’s first three outings, Dani Ravena finally saw action in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

She came in late but she didn’t disappoint in orchestrating the Lady Eagles’ offense.

Ravena subbed in for starting setter Deanna Wong when the match against San Sebastian College-Recoletos was already out of reach, 17-7 in the deciding set until Ateneo eliminated the Lady Stags in dominating fashion, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13.

And like every other first-timers, she admitted that there were butterflies in her stomach the moment she was about to enter the court. But she quickly shrugged it off and marched into the war zone as if she was on a mission.

“Una, before pumasok kinakabahan ako.” “(Pero) Inisip ko na lang na relax lang and just do my best.”

Earning quality minutes

Dani, the youngest Ravena to enter the world of sports, is no stranger to her role with the rebuilding Lady Eagles.

Thus, sitting on the sidelines doesn’t frustrate her after all.

“Hindi siya frustrating for me (na hindi makalaro).”

She knows that earning quality minutes won’t be a cakewalk.

But she’s all set to exert all the needed efforts for it.

“Lahat kami pinagdaanan ‘yun — you have to earn your minutes.” “Hindi naman ‘yun ibibigay ng coach ng basta-basta. It means that I need to work harder, I need to earn those minutes to play and I’ll try to be better each training.”

Ravena is all up for the challenge.

In the end, the fighter in her is eager to help the Lady Eagles get motivated in any way possible.

“I know my role sa team for now — it is to help the team to be motivated.” “Iniisip ko na ang goal ko next game makalaro na ako and hopefully, I can do better.”

She knows it’s still a long way to go.

And nothing comes easy if she won’t work hard and prove herself.