Creamline tests Pocari Sweat’s character

Reigning champion Pocari Sweat boosted its semis bid after surviving a tough battle with Creamline in the quarterfinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Warriors were up two sets to none but the Cool Smashers came alive in the latter part of the match to force a decider.

However, the reigning champions quickly responded with a vengeance to turn back Creamline, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 15-11.

It was such a hard-fought match.

But Pocari Sweat head coach Rommel Abella tagged it as a great test to their character.

“It’s a good test of character na lumaro ka ng five sets.”

“I applaud the players kasi mahirap ‘yung nanalo ka na ng dalawang set, tapos natalo ka ng dalawang set, kasi yung momentum nasa kabilang team na.”

“But I applaud their efforts at ‘yung character nila na ayaw nila magpatalo.”

It was the Lady Warriors’ fifth five-setter match in the import-flavored conference where they lost only one.

With that, they have the advantage on how to handle such crucial situation.

“Magandang challenge kasi ‘yung nakakalaro ka ng five-setter, kasi doon talaga mate-test yung character not only noong individuals but ng buong team, kung paano mo iha-handle yung pressure.”

But Pocari Sweat’s chances of making it to the next round is still in danger if they will keep on blowing hot and cold.

The Lady Warriors would have to earn a convincing win over also-ran Perlas on Thursday to secure a spot in the semifinals.

If not, it would put them on another risky business.

“‘Yun nga eh, delikado pa nga kami. Doon kami natalo (in the eliminations), sa quotient lang.”

Abella, however, remains optimistic.

They just need one win.

And he already reminded his wards to go full blast – all for the sake of defending their crown.

“Ang sabi namin sa mga players namin, na we need to take it one game at a time. Since nanalo kami ng first game, we should bring the momentum going to the 2nd game.”

“And ngayon, nanalo kami ng 2nd game, bring the momentum again to the third game on Thursday which is against Perlas.”