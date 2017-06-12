Creamline hones Jema’s maturity

Aside from the arrival of American imports Laura Schaudt and Kuttika Kaewpin of Thailand, Jema Galanza has also been one of the game-changers in Creamline’s campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Galanza added the much-needed boost and firepower for the Cool Smashers despite coming in midway the import-laden tournament.

She easily earned Tai Bundit’s trust, prompting him to put her in the starting lineup during the crucial part of their campaign.

But Bundit deployed her as a utility spiker, which is contrary to her usual role of outside hitter.

And it served as a huge challenge for the 20-year old Galanza.

“Dito ko na-challenge ang sarili ko sa pag-aadjust sa lahat ng bagay sa loob ng court, especially sa bagong sistema.”

She said she has to double her efforts in training to cope with the expectations of the Thai mentor in playing the role.

“Malaking adjustments ‘yung ginawa ko with the team kasi ibang position ang nilalaro ko pero wino-work-out ko naman kung paano ko magagamay.”

And so far, she’s been responding very well, especially now that the Cool Smashers are still in the hunt to win the bronze.

Maturity

Despite suiting up for Creamline on a very short period, Galanza has a lot of learning experience to bring in when she returns to Adamson.

Adamson was reportedly fielding a squad in the PVL Open Conference where she could display improvement from her latest stint.

“Nakatulong ‘yung pagsali ko dito sa Creamline para mas mag-mature pa ako sa laro kapag bumalik na ako sa Adamson.”

“Dito ko natutunan na kailangan kong makinig at gawin kung anong ibibigay na instructions ng coaches rather than doing something extraordinary which wouldn’t help.”

It has been a meaningful journey for Galanza.

Creamline, on the other hand, would have to make another recruiting coup to fill in the spots that will be voided by Galanza and imports Kaewpin and Schaudt.

But before anything else, they have to lead the Cool Smashers to win the bronze.