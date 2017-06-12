Creamline hones Jema’s maturity

Aside from the arrival of American imports Laura Schaudt and Kuttika Kaewpin of Thailand, Jema Galanza has also been one of the game-changers in Creamline’s campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.
Galanza added the much-needed boost and firepower for the Cool Smashers despite coming in midway the import-laden tournament.
She easily earned Tai Bundit’s trust, prompting him to put her in the starting lineup during the crucial part of their campaign.
But Bundit deployed her as a utility spiker, which is contrary to her usual role of outside hitter.
And it served as a huge challenge for the 20-year old Galanza.
She said she has to double her efforts in training to cope with the expectations of the Thai mentor in playing the role.
And so far, she’s been responding very well, especially now that the Cool Smashers are still in the hunt to win the bronze.
Despite suiting up for Creamline on a very short period, Galanza has a lot of learning experience to bring in when she returns to Adamson.
Adamson was reportedly fielding a squad in the PVL Open Conference where she could display improvement from her latest stint.
It has been a meaningful journey for Galanza.
Creamline, on the other hand, would have to make another recruiting coup to fill in the spots that will be voided by Galanza and imports Kaewpin and Schaudt.
But before anything else, they have to lead the Cool Smashers to win the bronze.