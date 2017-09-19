PVL Collegiate Conference head-turners

A wave of skillful volleybelles greeted us when the Collegiate Conference of the Premier Volleyball League fired off.

This year, the tourney features twelve teams from NCAA and UAAP as they clash for the coveted title.

But what makes it more exciting is seeing a collection of gorgeous ladies who make heads turn by proving that they’re more than just pretty faces. So, let’s take a quick look at a dozen of confidently beautiful student-athletes with a talent:

Shola Alvarez, Jose Rizal University

Regine Arocha, Arellano University

Aixel Cahigao, Technological Institute of the Philippines

Felicia Cui, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde

Jema Galanza, Adamson University

Ponggay Gaston, Ateneo de Manila University

Jerrili Malabanan, Far Eastern University

Cesca Raracquin, San Beda College

Roselyn Rosier, University of the Philippines

Risa Sato, National University

Chi Sindayen, Lyceum of the Philippines University

Joyce Sta. Rita, San Sebastian College-Recoletos