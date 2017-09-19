PVL Collegiate Conference head-turners

A wave of skillful volleybelles greeted us when the Collegiate Conference of the Premier Volleyball League fired off.
This year, the tourney features twelve teams from NCAA and UAAP as they clash for the coveted title.
But what makes it more exciting is seeing a collection of gorgeous ladies who make heads turn by proving that they’re more than just pretty faces. So, let’s take a quick look at a dozen of confidently beautiful student-athletes with a talent:
Shola Alvarez, Jose Rizal University
Regine Arocha, Arellano University
Aixel Cahigao, Technological Institute of the Philippines
Felicia Cui, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde
Jema Galanza, Adamson University
Ponggay Gaston, Ateneo de Manila University
Jerrili Malabanan, Far Eastern University
Cesca Raracquin, San Beda College
Roselyn Rosier, University of the Philippines
Risa Sato, National University
Chi Sindayen, Lyceum of the Philippines University