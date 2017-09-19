PVL Collegiate Conference head-turners

Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017
Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

A wave of skillful volleybelles greeted us when the Collegiate Conference of the Premier Volleyball League fired off.

This year, the tourney features twelve teams from NCAA and UAAP as they clash for the coveted title.

But what makes it more exciting is seeing a collection of gorgeous ladies who make heads turn by proving that they’re more than just pretty faces. So, let’s take a quick look at a dozen of confidently beautiful student-athletes with a talent:

Shola Alvarez, Jose Rizal University

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

 

Regine Arocha, Arellano University

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

 

Aixel Cahigao, Technological Institute of the Philippines

Photo courtesy of Melonie Lim, Volleyball PH

 

Felicia Cui, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

 

Jema Galanza, Adamson University

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

 

Ponggay Gaston, Ateneo de Manila University

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

 

Jerrili Malabanan, Far Eastern University

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

 

Cesca Raracquin, San Beda College

 

Roselyn Rosier, University of the Philippines

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

 

Risa Sato, National University

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

 

Chi Sindayen, Lyceum of the Philippines University

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

 

Joyce Sta. Rita, San Sebastian College-Recoletos

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

