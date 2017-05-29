Can Rivers lead Pocari back to crown?

With Bosnian Edina Selimovic crashing with an injury, Pocari Sweat called on an American reinforcement to spearhead its campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Krystal Rivers is one heck of a talent.

In 2014, the 23-year old Rivers emerged with three Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards in Florida International University Classic, Hampton Inn Bama Bash and Clemson Classic.

Last year, she became the first player in Crimson Tides’ program to be named Southeast Conference (SEC) Player of the year and second to earn Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor in just one season.

She also gained the American Volleyball Coaches Association Third-Team All American honors for Alabama volleyball.

With this kind of glowing credentials, it’s no doubt that the power-spiking Rivers can lead the Lady Warriors back to the crown.

ITC woes

Title-defending Pocari Sweat has yet to formally make it to the semifinals after surrendering a pair of crucial matches in the latter part of the preliminaries.

Team manager Eric Anthony Ty bared that Rivers is already in town and is ready to replace the injured Selimovic any time just to bail them out of trouble.

Unfortunately, the Lady Warriors have yet to access their account in the FIVB system to register Rivers and secure her ITC (international transfer certificate).

Based on her credentials, Rivers is no ordinary player.

She has the traces of becoming a super import similar to Philippine Superliga recruits like Stephanie Niemer, Lindsay Stalzer, Bo Todorovic and Alaina Bergsma.

But with the tournament entering its homestretch, Rivers has to be on board as soon as possible.

The clock is ticking.

Every game is important.