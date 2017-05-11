Can Pocari Sweat sustain momentum?

After dropping its first two matches, reigning champion Pocari Sweat finally rediscovered its winning form in the 2017 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

On Tuesday, the Lady Warriors swept Perlas 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 at the FilOil Flying V Centre to finally gain momentum.

They are now behind undefeated BaliPure in the standings as they fashion a 2-2 win-loss slate together with their latest victim and Power Smashers.

True enough, tnew-look Lady Warriors had sprung back to life.

But, does it mean that Pocari Sweat had already solved its problem?

Slowly but surely

In the beginning, the Lady Warriors admitted that they could hardly get past the great leadership brought by former captain Michele Gumabao.

They know that Gumabao was irreplaceable.

But the Lady Warriors were left with no choice.

Veteran defense specialist Melissa Gohing bared that they are slowly moving forward to start a new chapter without Gumabao on board.

“Were slowly getting there. Everybody knows we have a slow start but everybody’s working hard.”

Gohing added that Pocari Sweat coach Rommel Abella is expecting all of them to embrace the leadership role left by Gumabao in order to successfully defend their crown.

“Yung difference kasi from this season and to last season is we have a great leader but now everybody stepping up as a leader inside the court.”

“Every player na nasa loob or lahat na pumapasok may leader na gumagawa, tumutulong sa team para makapuntos kaya we’re very happy with the outcome of the two games.”

The Lady Warriors are back at it again.

They are solving their problem slowly but surely.

“Hopefully, tuloy-tuloy, huwag kami mag-relax at lumaban kami hanggang sa huli.”