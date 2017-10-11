Bronze as Gold: AU Lady Chiefs v Adamson Lady Falcons

Who will salvage the bronze after falling short of the gold medal match? Both the AU Lady Chiefs & Adamson Lady Falcons suffered a heart-wrenching losses in the final four of the PVL Collegiate Conference.

After the AU Lady Chiefs suffered a straight set loss in Game 1, 17-25, 16-25, 23-25, they pushed the NU Lady Bulldogs to the edge in a five set loss, 17 -25, 28-26, 25-17, 13-25, 18-20.

On the other hand, the rebuilding AdU Lady Falcons took on the Lady Tamaraws in unfamiliar terrority beating them in Game 1, before the veteran Tams led by Bernadeth Pons swept the remaining games.

Who will finish the conference on a high note? Let’s look at the match up:

AU Lady Chiefs

SPK: 32.92% (#2)

BLK: 1.47 (#8)

SRV: 1.94 (#4)

DIG: 14.82% (#4)

SET: 11.94 (#1)

RCV: 27.33% (#5)

SPK: 32.59% (#3)

BLK: 1.95 (#2)

SRV: 1.58 (#8)

DIG: 15.05% (#3)

SET: 8.84 (#5)

RCV: 35.42% (#3)

First meeting recap

AdU def. AU in 3 sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25 -16

It was clear domination for the Falcons as they took the game, quickly defeating the reigning NCAA Champs in three sets. AU Lady Chiefs were out-performed in all scoring and non –scoring departments except for setting & only Prado was able to score in double digits on behalf of the losing team.

AU Lady Chiefs

Individual Points: Prado (11), Marzan (8), Esguerra (7), Bello (4), Ramirez (3), Arocha (2), Ebuen (1), Donato (1), Balanoba (1), Verutiao (0), Flores (L) Buemia (L)

Sets: 30.47% excellent sets percentage

Offense: 34 attack points

Defense: Digs – 45.08% & Receive – 32.86%

AdU Lady Falcons

Individual Points: Galanza (18), Soyud (9) , Permentilla (7), Dacoron (6), Perez (8), Emnas (6), Flora (1), Uy (1), Ponce (L)

Sets: 24.79% excellent sets

Offense: 46 attack points

Defense: Digs – 55.08% & Receive – 53.85%

What should they focus on?

For the Lady Falcons, in order for them to repeat the same result as in the eliminations, they must concentrate on reducing their errors especially in their service game. In their last game against FEU they helped out their opponents giving away a whopping 43 points, much to the dismay of Coach Airess Padda.

As for the Lady Chiefs, they need to capitalize on the playmaking of Rhea Ramirez, as she topped the setting department at the end of the elimination round, and to compensate for their blocking which is ranked #8 in the league. They must take into consideration that the Lady Falcons are taller than them, so easy to read sets will be a disaster for them.

Players Match Up

Scoring Load: Soyud vs Prado

I’ll go for AdU’s wingers. Prado seem to be inconsistent the past outings.

Middles: Marzan/Esguerra vs Perez/Dacoron

AdU still. Dacoron’s swag explains it all.

Setting: Ramirez vs Emnas

I’ll go for Rhea here. She can’t be at the top of the ranks for nothing. However, it’s good to note that Fem’s playmaking has vastly improved after being trained by Coach Tai.

Backline Defense: Flores/Buemia vs. Ponce/Tempiatura

Falcon’s known stingy defense is now back on track. I’ll go for AdU Lady Falcons.

Predictions for Game 1

All being said, I think Adamson Lady Falcons can salvage the bronze in this series by taking Game 1 in straight sets.