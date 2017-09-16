BDL leads Ateneo back to win column

After skipping a crucial match that resulted in a defeat against Far Eastern University, skipper Bea De Leon returned to action and led Ateneo de Manila University back to win column in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference Saturday at FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Eagles shook off a rusty start before completely overwhelming the Lady Pirates, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20.

They, however, missed the services of Ana Gopico for the third straight time due to a hamstring injury. Ace hitter Jho Maraguinot didn’t saw action as well because of an ankle sprain.while Kim Gequillana, who suffered a knee injury against the Lady Tams, was also kept on the sidelines.

With that, De Leon’s leadership was greatly tested.

But she and the Lady Eagles managed to survive.

They capitalized on the errors of LPU, 18-31 and banked on their consistent services, 12-4, and floor defense.

“Definitely, we’re happy about the win, it’s always good to win so we’re very happy.” “As any player naman you’d rather be on court with your teammates to be with them, win or lose you’d be with them.”

Maddie Madayag, who also missed the Lady Eagles’ last match due to an ankle sprain, punched nine points while Ponggay Gaston, Jules Samonte and De Leon finished in eight points apiece. Meanwhile, Kat Tolentino chipped in seven points for the Katipunan-based squad.

With the win, Ateneo improved to a 2-1 record in Group A.

The Lady Pirates, on the other hand, dropped to a 1-2 mark.