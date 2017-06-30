BaliPure hungrier for glory

Last conference, BaliPure had what it takes to emerge victorious in the inaugural Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

But the Water Defenders simply ran out of gas.

After topping the preliminaries, the squad led by seasoned drillmaster Roger Gorayeb settled as bridesmaid to Pocari Sweat in the import-flavored conference.

They forced a decider in a best-of-three title showdown, but could hardly stop the reloaded firepower of the Lady Warriors in Game 3 of the finals.

The squad, however, that was only formed a week before tourney, BaliPure, knew it has nothing to be ashamed of.

The Water Defenders were still composed of young but talented players from San Sebastian College in Grethcel Soltones, Alyssa Eroa, and Irish Oliveros; Perpetual Help Binan’s Macy Mendiola; Far Eastern University’s Jerrili Malabanan as well as Jasmine Nabor, Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas and Risa Sato of National University.

Yes, grizzled veteran Lizlee Ann Gata-Pantone will also be there to guide these young talents and serve as the defensive backbone of Bali Pure.

Team captain Soltones said the developing squad had already learned from its mistakes in the previous conference and is ready to push itself to the limits, no matter how hard it takes.

“We learned how to push ourselves to our limits and that’s something we would in take in this conference.”

She said they will be bolder, fiercer.

More importantly, the Water Defenders will be matured enough to conquer all the challenges ahead of them with eagerness to win once the Open Conference unfurls this Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center.

“We almost had same preparations from last conference. However, I think this time we just really have to focus on developing our individual eagerness inside the court.”

Soltones and the rest of the Water Defender will collide with Power Smashers Sunday at the same venue, and expect them to be hungrier for glory.