Arellano bolsters semis hopes

Arellano University bolstered its semifinal bid when it massacred the winless Technological Institute of the Philippines in straight sets 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference Monday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Chiefs improved to a 3-1 mark behind unbeaten Adamson University in Group B.

Regine Arocha caught firing from all angles and finished with 17 points anchored by 12 spikes, a kill block, and four service aces for Arellano. Andrea Marzan and skipper Jovie Prado added 13 and 11, respectively.

Alyssa Layug was the lone bright spot for the Lady Engineers, who delivered nine points.

TIP bombed out of semifinal contention together with College of Saint Benilde.