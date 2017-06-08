Alyssa takes loss with a smile

The losing streak for Alyssa Valdez goes on.

Valdez — the country’s most popular player — fell short anew after Creamline absorbed a cold-hearted sweep from topseed Bali Pure, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16, in the Premier Volleyball League Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Water Defenders will advance to the finals while the Cool Smashers formally kissed their title hopes goodbye.

They will take on Power Smashers in another best-of-three battle for third starting this Saturday.

Series of misfortunes

Valdez, for one, has yet to win a title after her former team PLDT Home Ultera reigned supreme in the Shakey’s V-League Season 12 Open and Reinforced Conferences.

In the 13th Shakey’s V-League Open Conference, she only settled for third place finish when she suited up for Bali Pure, a team mostly composed of former Ateneo players.

She then joined newbie club Bureau of Customs in the import-flavored conference of the same season and contend for the title. But Valdez and the Transformers fell flat in the finals against Pocari Sweat.

This time, Valdez sustained another heartbreak with the Cool Smashers as they bombed out of finals contention.

For others, it looked heartbreaking.

But Valdez takes such slump wholeheartedly to learn and improve more as an athlete.

There’s no bitterness flashed on her face.

“It’s human nature.”

“Ang nature ng athlete siyempre magiging competitive ka, and you’re just really going to push yourself and be competitive rin talaga, and tell yourself na that’s not enough.”

“You really have to fight and you really have to still push yourself hanggang saan pa ang kaya mo.”

After all, the league’s three-time Most Valuable Player has nothing to be ashamed of.

She has done enough.

And she will take the loss with a joy in her heart.