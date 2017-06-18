Alyssa rolls out red carpet for Jia

After a successful podium finish in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, Creamline made a massive buildup when it tapped former Ateneo de Manila star setter Jia Morado for the PVL All-Filipino Conference that will unwrap on July 1.

A former UAAP Best Setter, Morado, could be the missing link in the offense of the Cool Smashers.

Creamline, without a doubt, is dead serious in its goal.

In fact, aside from Morado, it is said to be adding another former Lady Eagle in Michelle Morente, who is reportedly skipping another year with Ateneo due to academic problems.

When news made the rounds in social media, Morado’s fans couldn’t help but get thrilled to see her back in action after announcing her ‘graduation’ from the UAAP.

But there could be one person who’s very much excited over her inclusion in the Cool Smashers’ roster — Alyssa Valdez.

After a year, they will be sharing the same court again.

They will also be wearing same jersey, only this time, it’s hot pink rather than the usual blue and white colors of the Lady Eagles.

With that, Valdez took no time to roll out the carpet for Morado’s debut in the semi-professional league.

Will the grand reunion of Valdez and Morado trigger the Cool Smashers’ rise to the throne?

Well, the possibilities are endless.