Alyssa reigns supreme

Alyssa Valdez is at it again.

The former Ateneo superstar may have failed to end her two-year championship drought but still ran away with a crown on her head in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Tuesday at the Philsports Arena.

A three-time league Most Valuable Player (MVP), Valdez settled for a bronze-medal finish for Creamline when it shutdown the Power Smashers in a best-of-three duel.

She, however, was still the brightest star in the awarding rites when she was crowned as the season MVP of the country’s oldest club league.

It was her fourth MVP plum.

She bowled-over other top scorers including the likes of Myla Pablo of Pocari Sweat, Grethcel Soltones of BaliPure and Jovielyn Prado of the Power Smashers.

Aside from being the season MVP, Valdez also emerged as the 1st Best Outside Spiker.

Other talents who stood out were Soltones of BaliPure (2nd Best Outside Spiker); Risa Sato of BaliPure (1st Best Middle Blocker); Jeanette Panaga of Pocari Sweat (2nd Best Middle Blocker); Dimdim Pacres (Best Opposite Spiker) Jasmine Nabor of BaliPure (Best Setter); Melissa Gohing of Pocari Sweat (Best Libero).

Valdez is officially the most decorated player in V-League history after bringing home a pair of individual awards.

She is taking it as a motivation to push herself to the limit to become a better athlete.

“Kapag ganito, lalo mo kailangan i-push ang sarili mo at hindi magstop to improve yourself.”

“‘Yung awards, it’s a reminder na you can’t stop sa mga ginagawa mo, but pursue and still try, push yourself to the limit. Kung nakakakuha ka ng award, it means mayroon pang kailangan gawin at mapu-push ka pa as an athlete.”

And out of all her MVP awards, she said the latest is the most special and she dedicates it to all her avid supporters who never left her side.

“It’s really worth it.”

“Ilang beses na ako nagpalit-palit ng team pero nandito pa rin silang lahat. This is for them also and for family.”