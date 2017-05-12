Is Alyssa losing cool on Creamline’s skid?

Alyssa Valdez of Creamline could hardly smile following their second straight setback in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference late Thursday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Although Valdez delivered her usual numbers with 25 points coming off 20 attacks and five aces with 12 digs and a couple of excellent receptions, the Cool Smashers still failed to come up with enough stops to frustrate the Pocari Sweat.

It clearly shows that she couldn’t do it alone.

She also needs the help of her teammates.

And that’s something the Cool Smashers have to figure out before time runs out.

Not worried

Valdez simply couldn’t deny Creamline’s struggle.

“Siguro sobrang halata naman na talagang nag-struggle ‘yung team.”

But she’s not worried.

Somehow, she expects it to happen due to their individual differences that greatly affect their chemistry and reflexes inside the court.

“Siyempre hindi naman natin maiiwasan ‘yun because we came from different backgrounds, culture, and volleyball training system.”

Valdez, however, assured that her squad wouldn’t easily surrender in such a wide-open race.

She knows that they can still pull off a surprise at the latter part of the tournament by trusting the training program of her long-time mentor Tai Bundit.

All they need to do is to be patient.

“But we’re taking it slow, taking it one step at a time sa training trying to adopt everything na tinuturo ni Coach Tai.”

Challenge

This kind of situation is nothing new for Valdez.

She’s been used to carrying her team since her days in the UAAP.

She admitted that she’s now getting a little bit frustrated.

But she’s taking it as challenge.

“Frustration? Definitely as an individual, as an athlete mapu-frustrate ka din talaga pero doon mo makikita ‘yung how to recover.”

“I think this is just one way of challenging yourself to be patient, to be understanding and to be, hopefully, stronger when you comeback sa upcoming games.”

She said she’s treating the slump as a major challenge, as a motivation to prove herself not only as a player, but as a leader as well.

“Challenge ‘yun to stay composed inside the court also so ‘yun lang naman. I think its all part of the game but I believe we have to see the good things or positive side of everything.”