Alyssa keeps the faith

Cheering from the sidelines is the best that Alyssa Valdez can do after Creamline opted to sit her out for the rest of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Although she was in uniform and ready to suit up in a bid to stay alive and punch a breakthrough Finals appearance, she was left with no choice but to pray for the Cool Smashers’ success.

But, as for Valdez, it’s never been fun knowing that she could only do so much while her teammates took the match as if their lives were on the line.

“Hindi masayang manood.”

“Super nakakakaba talaga kapag nasa labas ka ng court. All you can do is really cheer and pray for your teammates.”

Creamline and its mother company Rebisco has been very supportive of the 24-year old Batangas-native, who also plays a key role in the National Team that will see action in two major international tournaments ahead.

They even allowed her to participate in the 17-day training camp of the national squad in Japan, which made her missed the Cool Smashers’ last three games in preliminaries.

Creamline and Rebisco, which serve as the National Team’s major sponsor, also made a last-minute decision of withdrawing Valdez’s participation for the remainder of the PVL to serve the country at full strength.

With that, the former Ateneo star couldn’t be more grateful for having their support and understanding in this grueling journey.

She hopes that someday she can somehow repay the trust that they’ve given her.

“I’m really happy to be part of a family na very understanding, very supportive, and naa-appreciate nila lahat ng ginagawa ko.”

“I really found my family in Rebisco and Creamline. I’m looking forward to serving them para naman maibalik ko lahat ng tiwala na binibigay nila sa akin.”

Through it all, Valdez promised to stay with Creamline, her family, through thick and thin.

“I’m happy being here and supporting my teammates. Whatever happens, nandito pa rin ako para sa kanila. I feel at home talaga when I’m on the court.”

“When I wear my jersey, I feel like I’m part of a family.”

She is only human after all.

She can’t do two things at once like everyone else.

For now, she just has to keep the faith.