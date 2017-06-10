For Alyssa, it’s ‘Cavs in 7’

The star player that she is, Alyssa Valdez couldn’t help but channel the fangirl in her at the height of the title race between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

If you’re closely following Valdez, you should know that she has been very vocal in cheering for three-time NBA champion in Lebron James and the Cavaliers.

She could be counted as one of James’ millions of fans here in the country.

So even if the Cavaliers were trailing 1-3 win-loss in the best-of-seven finals series, Valdez is still keeping her faith on the defending champions.

She believes they can make a repeat of last year’s title bid despite knowing that no team in the NBA has ever crawled back from a 0-3 hole in the playoffs.

When asked if the Cavaliers can still survive and mess up the clean record of the Warriors in the finals, Valdez didn’t hesitate to cheer her heart out for the cagers in wine and gold.

“Kaya pa yan, Cavs in 7!”

Shortly after making the pronouncement, the Cavaliers emerged victorious in Game 4, 137-116.

Looks like Valdez is the Cavs’ lucky charm.