Air Force lacks fighting heart

Despite a six-game skid, Patcharee Saengmuang of Philippine Air Force vowed that they would not go down without putting up a fight in the Reinforced Conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Things look gloomy for the Lady Jet Spikers as they are in the tail-end of the standing with a 1-7 win-loss mark.

Still, the Thai spiker believes that they can still turn the tables around.

“When I came back to play here, I promised to give my best and enjoy the moment with all my friends.”

A former captain of the Thailand national team, Saengmuang first arrived in the country in 2012 when she powered Letran in the V-League Collegiate Conference.

She came back the following year and bannered Cagayan Valley and Adamson University.

In 2014, she and fellow Thai reinforcement Amporn Hyapa led the Rising Suns to their second V-League crown.

Major problems

This year is an entirely different challenge.

Saengmuang said their lack of communication and fighting heart prompted the Lady Jet Spikers to be in a slump.

“We lack communication like talking inside the court. We also lack heart to win in crucial stretches.”

She added that they have to solve these major problems in order to advance in the next round.

“We have to work it out in training until we solve it.”

The veteran Saengmuang also believes that the Lady Jet Spikers have to enjoy the game regardless of the outcome.

And maybe, just maybe, it could lead to more positive things.

“Of course, we want to win, but we should also enjoy so we won’t be pressured. Win is okay. Loss is okay. We just have to enjoy the game.”